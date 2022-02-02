Russia confirms 141,883 new Covid-19 cases, 678 deaths

Moscow :

"In total, 141,883 new cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 678 people have died," the centre said. In addition, the response centre said that 17,201 people infected with Covid-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 1.6% decrease when compared to the day before. In the same period, 48,426 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response centre.