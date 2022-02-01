EU to propose final green investment rules for gas, nuclear energy

Charleroi :

The European Commission will on Wednesday unveil its final proposal for rules on whether gas and nuclear energy should be labeled as green investments in the EU, a spokesperson said.





"Tomorrow the college will be looking at the Commission's delegated regulation on taxonomy, and this file will be the subject of the report tomorrow," Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer told a regular news briefing, referring to the weekly "college" meeting where the Commission adopts legislative proposals.





The EU has been attempting for more than a year to finish the divisive rules on whether gas and nuclear energy should be labeled as green investments in the EU's taxonomy, a system to define climate-friendly investments.



