China reports 27 local, 39 new imported Covid-19 cases

Beijing :

The Chinese mainland reported 27 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections and a total of 39 new imported corona cases on Monday, reported Xinhua news agency. Of the new local cases, 13 were reported in the province of Zhejiang, seven in Tianjin, four in Hebei, two in Beijing, and one in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission on Tuesday. Notably, a total of 40 COVID cases were reported in China on Sunday.





Following the recovery of 119 patients on Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment is 1,884. The death toll is at 4,636, reported the news agency