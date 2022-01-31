UK expands vaccination cover to at-risk 5 to 11-year-olds

London :

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) on Sunday expanded itsvaccination programme to cover vulnerable children aged five to 11 years. Eligible children include those with diabetes, immunosuppression, learning disabilities, and other serious conditions that place them at a high risk from COVID-19. NHS England said nearly 500,000 eligible children in England are set to receive their first dose of a COVID vaccine in line with advice set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).



