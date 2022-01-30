Taliban must recognize basic human rights of every girl, woman: UN chief

Washington :

With Afghanistan "hanging by a thread" six months after the Taliban takeover, members of the international community have repeatedly raised concerns about the deteriorating human rights condition in the country.





"In Afghanistan, women and girls are once again being denied their rights to education, employment & equal justice. To demonstrate a real commitment to be a part of the global community, the Taliban must recognize & uphold the basic human rights that belong to every girl and woman," the UN chief tweeted on Sunday.





Afghanistan is struggling with drought, a pandemic, an economic collapse, and the effects of years of conflict. Some 24 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity. UN estimates say more than half the population will be facing famine this winter and 97 per cent of the population could fall below the poverty line this year. UN chief earlier on Wednesday said the world cannot abandon the country now - for the sake of its people and overall global security.





"At this moment, we need the global community - and this Council - to put their hands on the wheel of progress, provide resources, and prevent Afghanistan from spiralling any further," Guterres said in his briefing to the UN Security Council on Afghanistan. Guterres also outlined action for the de facto rulers of the country, the Taliban, calling on the fundamentalists to expand opportunity and security for Afghans, uphold human rights, and demonstrate real commitment to be part of the international community.





The Secretary-General said Afghanistan has long been unfairly used as a platform for political agendas, geopolitical advantage, ideological dominance, brutal conflicts and terrorism.



