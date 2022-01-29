India-ASEAN Digital Work Plan 2022 approved at 2nd ASEAN Digital Ministers meet

New Delhi :

Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications (MoSC) and Admiral Tin Aung San, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Myanmar co-chaired the meeting. The ADGMIN is an annual meeting of Telecom Ministers of 10 ASEAN and dialogue partner countries - Australia, Canada, China, EU, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia, UK and US.





The meeting discussed and deliberated various matters relevant to strengthening regional digital cooperation in the spirit of digital inclusion and integration, the Ministry of Communications said in a release.





Addressing the august gathering of Digital Ministers, Devusinh Chauhan emphasized that Information and Communication Technologies enable and strengthen democratic systems and institutions through enhanced engagement between citizens and the state.





He added that the use of ICTs promotes free speech, human rights and the free flow of information besides expanding citizens' opportunities to participate in the decision-making process and have the potential to transform the lives of people living in rural areas.