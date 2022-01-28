US envoy to UN confirms requesting UNSC meeting on Ukraine on Monday

Washington :





"Today, after weeks of close consultation with Ukraine and partners on the Security Council, the United States called an open meeting of the Security Council to discuss a matter of crucial importance to international peace and security: Russia's threatening behavior against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders and in Belarus," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Thursday.





"The Council's full attention is needed now, and we look forward to direct and purposeful discussion on Monday."

