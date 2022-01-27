US delivers written response to Russian demands over Ukraine crisis

Chennai :

The United States has delivered a written response to Moscow amid growing tension between Russia and Ukraine border, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday (local time). Blinken said Ambassador Sullivan delivered our written response in Moscow. US response to Russia "sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it," the US Department of State said in a statement.





"The document we've delivered includes concerns of the United States and our allies and partners about Russia's actions that undermine security, a principled and pragmatic evaluation of the concerns that Russia has raised, and our own proposals for areas where we may be able to find common ground," Blinken said.





He added, "We make clear that there are core principles that we are committed to uphold and defend - including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances." "We address other areas where we see the potential for progress, including arms control related to missiles in Europe, our interest in a follow-on agreement to the New START treaty that covers all nuclear weapons, and ways to increase transparency and stability," Blinken said.



