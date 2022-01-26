Boris in soup: UK to probe partygate scandal

London :

The scandal continues to spiral out ahead of an internal Cabinet Office inquiry report, expected this week, as Scotland Yard confirmed that the Metropolitan Police will investigate potential lockdown breaches related to alleged parties at Boris Johnson’s office-residence at 10 Downing Street, as well as other government offices in London.





“As a result firstly of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and secondly by the officers own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years,” Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee at the Mayor of London’s office. “I should stress that we are now investigating does not mean fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved. We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations but I can assure you we will give updates at significant points,” she said.



