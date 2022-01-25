Tue, Jan 25, 2022

NATO to determine troop posture regarding Ukraine-U.S. official

Published: Jan 25,202207:02 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

That's going to be a decision for the alliance to make, he told CNN in an interview. The alliance will make decisions about force posture adjustments, but they are ready to go at a moment's notice when the alliance decides.

Representative Image (Credit: Reuters)
Representative Image (Credit: Reuters)
Washington:
The NATO alliance will make all decisions on possible movement of troops amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, U.S. Deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer said on Tuesday.

"That's going to be a decision for the alliance to make," he told CNN in an interview. "The alliance will make decisions about force posture adjustments, but they are ready to go at a moment's notice when the alliance decides."

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations