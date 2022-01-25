Burkina Faso President Kabore detained by mutinous soldiers

Ouagadougou :

"President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been detained by soldiers," local radio Omega FM reported on Monday.

"The President was taken to a military camp following the mutiny," a security source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

On Sunday, a country-wide curfew was imposed in Burkina Faso, following reports of gunfire in some barracks in the morning, according to a decree signed by President Kabore, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another statement, from the Minister of National Education, announced the closure of schools on Monday and Tuesday.

Gunshots were heard early Sunday morning in barracks in the capital Ouagadougou and other cities. The government confirmed the gunfire but denied reports on social media about an army takeover.

Also on Sunday, Defense Minister General Barthelemy Simpore said on state television that the situation was under control, and rejected reports as rumors that President Kabore had been detained by soldiers.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for calm and reaffirmed its support for President Kabore.