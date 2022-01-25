Australian PM loses control of WeChat account

Canberra :

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lost control of his account on the Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat and a lawmaker on Monday accused China’s leaders of political interference. Morrison’s 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed “Australian Chinese new life” earlier this month and his photograph had been removed, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported. The changes were made without the government’s knowledge, the report said. Morrison’s office declined to comment on the report.



