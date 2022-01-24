Mon, Jan 24, 2022

Go First airline's Twitter handle hacked

Published: Jan 24,202210:00 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The airline's handle tweeted the lines such as ''Amazing'' and ''Great Job'' at around 8.25 pm on Monday.

Representative Image (Credit: Reuters)
Representative Image (Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi:
The Twitter handle of Go First airline was hacked on Monday evening with the person who gained unauthorised access to the account writing posts such as ''Amazing'' and ''Great Job'', sources said.

The airline's handle tweeted the lines such as ''Amazing'' and ''Great Job'' at around 8.25 pm on Monday.

The sources said that Go First is trying to recover the handle.

There was no immediate reaction from Go First, previously known as GoAir, on this matter.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations