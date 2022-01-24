Go First airline's Twitter handle hacked

New Delhi :

The Twitter handle of Go First airline was hacked on Monday evening with the person who gained unauthorised access to the account writing posts such as ''Amazing'' and ''Great Job'', sources said.





The airline's handle tweeted the lines such as ''Amazing'' and ''Great Job'' at around 8.25 pm on Monday.





The sources said that Go First is trying to recover the handle.





There was no immediate reaction from Go First, previously known as GoAir, on this matter.



