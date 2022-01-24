Official says 31 killed in new South Sudan communal violence

A local official says at least 31 ethnic Dinka have been killed in clashes

A local official says at least 31 ethnic Dinka have been killed in clashes with suspected Murle armed youth in South Sudan's restive Jonglei state.





Bor South County Commissioner Yuot Alier told The Associated Press that more than 20 other people were wounded in Sunday evening's attack in Baidit village and some houses were burned.





The commissioner said 28 people were shot dead and three children were drowned while people tried to hide.





The commissioner said the attackers left with hundreds of cattle. Two of the attackers were reported killed.





The acting governor of Jonglei, Tuong Majok, condemned the attack and urged South Sudan's national government to intervene to cease the “cowardly attacks'' against civilians.





The reason for the new communal fighting is not immediately known, though cattle rustling often leads to clashes.















