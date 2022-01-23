South Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple

Seoul :

South Korea plans to begin restoring the pylon and refurbish the access road of the Ramesseum, a mortuary temple of Pharaoh Ramses II, starting next year, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration.

The move came as Mostafa Waziry, Secretary-General of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, requested the Cultural Heritage Administration to restore the Ramesseum during senior-level talks on January 20, reports Yonhap News Agency.

On January 21, the two sides inked a memorandum of understanding during President Moon Jae-in's visit to Cairo.

Moon met with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, last week as part of his three-nation trip to the region that also took him to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.



