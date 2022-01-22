6.5-magnitude quake jolts Philippines, no tsunami alert issued

Manila :

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck the Davao Occidental province in the Philippines on Saturday, authorities said, adding that no tsunami alert was issued.





The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 10.26 a.m. (local time), hit at a depth of 66 km, about 234 km southeast of Balut Island in Sarangani town, reports Xinhua news agency.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and cause damage, but did not pose a tsunami threat.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".