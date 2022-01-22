Taliban delegation to travel to Norway

Kabul :

Confirming the trip, Taliban deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said on Friday that the visit comes on an invitation by the Norwegian government, TOLO News reported.

The delegation will be led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Foreign Ministry in Oslo also confirmed that a high-level summit on Afghanistan with a focus on girl's access to education and human rights, will be attended by the Taliban delegation.

"These meetings do not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban. But we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster," TOLO News quoted Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt as saying in the statement.

We are extremely concerned about the grave situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a full-blown humanitarian disaster. In order to be able to help the civilian population in Afghanistan, it is essential that both the International Community and Afghan from various parts of society engage in dialogue with the Taliban.â€

This is the second foreign trip in January by a Taliban delegation.

Earlier this month, a delegation led by Muttaqi visited Iran, where he held talks with Ismail Khan, the former Governor of Herat province, and Ahmad Masoud, leader of Resistance Front.

However the Resistance Front said that the negotiations didn't reach a positive result.