Prehistoric monsters: Sea lizard had piano-sized head and bigger appetite

Although ichthyosaurs and whales are separated by a few hundred million years, they have a lot in common. Both descend from lineages of animals that returned to the sea after stints on land. Both evolved giant bodies that made them the largest creatures in the seas when they lived. Both birthed live young.





But it took whales 45 million years of living in the ocean to evolve their most giant body sizes. This new species of giant ichthyosaur appeared only three million years after the first ichthyosaurs took to the seas, suggesting the sea lizards evolved big bodies at a breakneck speed. This early giant lived before small dinosaurs were common on land; the terrestrial world would not see a giant this size for about 40 million more years, with the emergence of sauropods in the Jurassic. A group of scientists describe the new ichthyosaur, which they named Cymbospondylus youngorum, and reconstructed its food webs in a paper published on Thursday in the journal Science. “It is definitely a surprise,” said Benjamin C. Moon, an ichthyosaurus researcher at the University of Bristol in England who was not involved with the research. “It’s not a long time to go from pretty much just in the water to suddenly dominating in such massive sizes.” The ichthyosaur was first discovered in 1998 in Fossil Hill, Nev. But excavations did not begin until 2011 because the bones rested in steep mountains, making it difficult to transport equipment to the site, said Lars Schmitz, a palaeontologist at Scripps College in California and an author of the paper. “It’s very strenuous,” Dr. Schmitz said. “It was a huge effort to get it out of the field.” To Dr. Schmitz, the fossil’s large size was humbling, even half-buried the reptile’s humerus dwarfed his rock hammer. “It makes you feel very small,” he said. In 2015, the researchers finished excavating all that remained of the ichthyosaur its skull, shoulder and arm bones — and sent the fossil to be prepared at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. “It was mind-blowing seeing it,” said Jorge Velez-Juarbe, an associate curator of marine mammals at the museum and another author of the paper.





Based on the size of its skull, the authors estimate the ichthyosaur very likely grew as long as 55 feet. Dr. Moon said this might be a slight overestimate and suggested a more conservative 45 to 50 feet. “The same ballpark of modern day whales,” they said. “There was nothing else as big as these things around.” The ichthyosaur swam in the seas of the Triassic Era shortly after the most severe mass extinction in Earth’s history, which killed off 81 percent of marine life. The researchers had one question: “How did it become so big?” Dr. Schmitz said.





In modern oceans, many giant whales are filter feeders, straining krill and other plankton through the plates of their mouths. But this abundance of modern plankton, which enabled whales to become so large, did not exist when the ichthyosaurs lived, which might suggest those ancient oceans did not have enough energy to support such a large predator.





