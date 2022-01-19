Do not seek revenge on previous officials: Sarajudin Haqqani to Taliban commanders

New Delhi :

Sarajudin Haqqani, who is the acting interior minister of Afghanistan, has ordered the Taliban commanders in Kabul to not seek revenge on previous Afghan government's security officials and abide by the general amnesty of supreme leader Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada.





Anyone who seeks revenge spoils the current system which is not acceptable, said Haqqani while speaking at a capacity-building conference of Kabul police districts commanders, The Khaama Press News Agency reported.

He further said that he met the previous leaders and officials who have assured him that no one will harm them unless they commit a crime.

"I direct you to investigate cases of prisoners, release them if they were imprisoned for no crime and felony. Incarcerate those who have put innocent people at jails." Haqqani said.

Black listed by the US, Haqqani, asked the head of the PDs to only serve people, The Khaama Press News Agency reported.

According to him, support from common people has made the Taliban government successful. Therefore, they should be taken care of.

Haqqani is not the only high-ranking official of Afghanistan reiterating the general amnesty to be obeyed, as per reports of The Khaama Press.