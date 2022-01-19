UN conducts post-quake assessment in Afghanistan

New York :

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is leading an inter-agency assessment team deployed to Qadis District of Badghis Province in Afghanistan following the 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the area on Monday.





Initial reports indicate that 26 people have been killed, four others injured. Hundreds of houses were damaged or destroyed. Heavy rains before the earthquake made mud-brick houses more vulnerable to damage, Xinhua news agency quoted OCHA as saying.

People whose homes have been damaged or destroyed are sheltering with relatives and other members of their communities. Preliminary reports indicate that food, shelter, and non-food items, and heating materials are most urgently needed.

In addition to the OCHA-led assessment team, aid agencies are providing initial emergency support in the form of hot meals, and distributing water purification tablets, hygiene kits, and water kits.