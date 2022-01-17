Singapore reports 863 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore :

Of the new cases, 500 were in the community, 363 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

There were 675 new Omicron cases confirmed on Sunday, of whom 422 were local and 253 were imported, the ministry said.

A total of 196 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases requiring oxygen supplementation and 13 cases being in the intensive care unit.