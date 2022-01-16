Farmers protest over fertiliser crisis, poor law and order situation in Sadiqabad Tehsil

Quetta :

According to Dawn, farmers hailing from Bhong, Rahimabad and Nawazabad areas organised a rally. The rally, led by Pakistan People's Party MPA Mumtaz Ali Chang, reached Taj Chowk on Bypass Road where the participants blocked the national highway and staged a sit-in. Chang, PPP district president Sardar Habibur Rehman Gopang and Kissan Board general secretary Shahid Iqbal Terhaili spoke to the farmers.





They strongly criticised the Tehsil and district administration for not addressing the shortage and black marketing of urea. They alleged that Assistant Commissioner Kalim Yousuf and the assistant director (agriculture) had totally failed to overcome the fertiliser crisis, said the Pakistani publication. The speakers also complained of the unavailability of irrigation water in canals which would affect the wheat crop. They alleged that farmers were being kidnapped and their tractors and motorcycles snatched by gangs of robbers in the Kacha area of Sadiqabad, Dawn reported.





The Pakistani publication further highlighted that the national highway remained suspended for more than three hours. Meanwhile, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Mehtab Wasim Azhar told Dawn that he suggested to the protesters that he will meet their delegation on Monday along with the district police officer and the superintending engineer (irrigation) to solve all their matters. Talking about the fertiliser issue, Azhar said the district is receiving 19,000 to 25,000 bags of urea against the 33,000 demand. He said supply would be increased in a couple of days after the upgraded distribution mechanism, Dawn reported.