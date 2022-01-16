ISI ordered hit on exiled Pakistan activist for making fun of army

New Delhi :

A court heard that 31-year-old Muhammad Gohir Khan was hired as a "hitman" by figures said to be based in Pakistan.

He was arrested last June and pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder.

Lawyers said the intended victim, Ahmad Waqass Goraya, had set up a blog on Facebook making fun of the Pakistani military and detailing alleged human rights violations, the report said.

Kingston Crown Court heard that Goraya, who was living in Rotterdam at the time, "was known for speaking out against the activities of the Pakistani government and appears to have been targeted for that reason", the report added.

The jury was told that Khan, a supermarket worker from East London, was heavily in debt - with the prosecution alleging he reacted "enthusiastically" to a proposal by a man named only as "MudZ" to kill the Pakistani political activist in exchange for 100,000 pounds.

Leading the prosecution, Alison Morgan QC, said in December 2018, Goraya had received information from the FBI that he was on a "kill list" and that he had received threats online and in person, some of which he believed "were being orchestrated by ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence)", Pakistan's intelligence agency.