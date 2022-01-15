More flexible future workplace: Sundar Pichai on buying Google office in London

Chennai :

In an Instagram post, the CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, said he was excited that the company was purchasing its existing London office. “Looking forward to having space for 10,000 Googlers across our UK offices,” said Pichai. Google said in a statement that it will refurbish the offices to add more flexible working space for teams rather than busy floorplans.





The new office space is more spacious with the distinctive red, green, orange and yellow facades. It is 408,000 sq ft (38,000 sq metres) of office space, as well as more than 100 residential apartments, and is home to restaurants and cafes on the ground floor.





Since the pandemic began in 2019, most companies gradually allowed their employees to work from home. Now many of these companies are thinking of continuing the hybrid work culture, allowing employees some flexibility.



