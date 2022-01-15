Indonesia lifts entry ban for people from 14 nations

Jakarta :

The task force's spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said the 14 countries are South Africa, Botswana, Norway, France, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Britain and Denmark, reports Xinhua news agency.

If the ban remains, it will make cross-border movements difficult, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Like other international travellers, now visitors from those countries are only required to undergo a seven-day quarantine when entering Indonesia, Adisasmito added.