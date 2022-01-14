Fri, Jan 14, 2022

Omicron variant detected in over 50 pc of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow

Published: Jan 14,202208:45 PM

Representative Image
Moscow:
The Omicron variant is detected in over 50per cent of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"The situation is becoming more complicated every day due to the fact that Omicron begins to dominate the proportion of cases. Recent studies said that it was 41% but today we can say with confidence that more than half of the sick are infected with omicron," the Mayor told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

