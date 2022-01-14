Fri, Jan 14, 2022

6.7-magnitude quake hits Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

Published: Jan 14,202205:16 PM by IANS

Representative image.
Jakarta:
An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale hit Indonesia on Friday, but there was no tsunami alert issued.

The US Geological Survey said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 88 km SW of Labuan, Indonesia at 9.05 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.
 
The epicentre, with a depth of 37.19 km, was initially determined to be at 6.9291 degrees south latitude and 105.2513 degrees east longitude.
 
Strong tremors were also felt in the capital Jakarta.
 
There were no immediate information on injuries or damages.

