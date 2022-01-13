KFC faces boycott in China for encouraging excessive purchase of meal sets

New Delhi :

A top Chinese consumer group has called for a boycott of a KFC meal promotion, saying it encourages food waste, the BBC reported.





The China Consumers Association (CCA) says the promotion sent some customers into a buying frenzy.

KFC launched the promotional campaign last week with Pop Mart, a Chinese toy maker known for its mystery boxes.

Under this, customers are able to collect limited edition versions of large-eyed and round-faced Dimoo dolls when buying certain KFC set meals.

KFC "used limited edition blind box sales to induce and condone consumers' irrational and excessive purchase of meal sets, which goes against public order, good customs and the spirit of the law", the state affiliated CCA said in a statement.

That led one customer to spend 10,494 yuan ($1,649) on more than 100 of the meals in one go to collect the toys, while people also paid others to purchase meals for them, or just threw them away, the statement added, the report said.

