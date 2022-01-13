10 dead due to heavy rains in Brazil

Brasilia :

At least 10 people were killed and more than 13,000 others forced to evacuate from their homes after heavy rains lashed the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, authorities said.





Among the victims, five were from the same family in the capital Belo Horizonte metropolitan region, reports Xinhua news agency.

A landslide buried their car which carried a couple, their three- and six-year-old children and another relative.

The rains intensified over the weekend, causing major flooding and landslides, along with the isolation of municipalities due to flooding.

A total of 145 of the state's 853 municipalities decreed an emergency situation, while over 17,000 people have been displaced.

Several rivers in the Minas Gerais state are overflowing due to the large amount of rainfall, and there is a danger that some dams may overflow.

Since the beginning of the rainy season in October, at least 19 people have been killed in the state.