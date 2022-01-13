Denmark to ease restrictions despite surge

Copenhagen :

Denmark's massive revaccination drive since last November has helped the country mitigate the impact of the Omicron variant and now permits the reopening of social life as planned, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.





"We have got a really good handle on the situation. This is in sharp contrast to other countries," he told a press conference.

According to a statement from Statens Serum Institut (SSI), a million people have so far been infected with the coronavirus. This corresponds to approximately every sixth Dane, reports Xinhua news agency.





The Epidemic Committee has decided that several anti-virus restrictions on cultural life currently in force will be lifted from January 16.

Museums, cinemas, zoos, theme parks, cultural centres, outdoor sports facilities, and conference and concert venues will reopen.

Due to the spike in Omicron cases last December, the country's cultural institutions were ordered to close for four weeks.

Heunicke also said that health officials will offer a fourth booster shot to members of "particularly vulnerable groups".

Almost half of Denmark's population has now received their third vaccine dose.

Heunicke also confirmed that there was political support for reducing the validity of the country's corona passport from six months to five months following the second vaccination.

The SSI reported 24,343 new coronavirus cases and 25 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national totals to 1,030,638 cases and 3,433 deaths.

The SSI also said that 79.6 per cent of the country's population have now been fully vaccinated, while 54.6 per cent have received their booster jab.