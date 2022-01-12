Iran calls for closer cooperation with Cuba to counter US sanctions

Tehran :

Iran's Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei on Wednesday called for closer cooperation with Cuba to counter sanction pressures of the US against the two nations.





"By expanding cooperation, we must neutralise the sanctions and pressure," Rezaei made the remarks when meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday in Nicaraguan capital Managua, Xinhua news agency reported citing Iran's state TV.

Iran respects Cuba's resistance against the "excessive demands of the oppressors" and is determined to strengthen relations with Cuba, said Rezaei, who is on a visit to Managua to attend the inauguration ceremony of the country's President Daniel Ortega, according to the report.

He referred to "good" cooperation between the two countries in the production of a joint Covid vaccine, stressing the importance of efforts to further enhance bilateral ties in various sectors, especially in science, technology and trade.

"We can establish a joint trade union to facilitate and boost Iran's trade with Latin American states, particularly Cuba," he noted.

For his part, Diaz-Canel praised the resistance of the Iranian government and people against the excessive demands of oppressive powers, "particularly the US," and voiced his support for Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy.

He urged for the development of comprehensive ties between the two countries, particularly in trade, science and technology, adding that "the joint cooperation to counter Covid disease and the development of a vaccine is a great success in the fight against sanctions and the conspiracy of the common enemy of the two nations."