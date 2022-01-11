Omicron to infect more than half of Europe's population in 6-8 weeks - WHO

Geneva :

Europe saw more than 7 million newly reported Covid-19 cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period, the WHO's Europe director Hans Kluge told a news briefing.





"At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50% of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next 6-8 weeks," Kluge said.