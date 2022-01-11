Libya seeks to lift UN no-fly zone embargo

Benghazi :

The Undersecretary stressed the importance of providing political and technical support for speeding up the lifting of the no-fly zone embargo, the Foreign Ministry said a statement.





Ammar confirmed that the aviation authority under the UN-backed government has been seeking cooperation with air companies from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria and Turkey, reports Xinhua news agency.





The two officials agreed to visit some European countries to discuss resuming international flights, the statement added.





In March 2011, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1973, establishing a ban on all Libyan airspace in order to protect civilians during the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi's government.