Global Covid caseload tops 309.9 million

Washington :

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 309,997,915 and 5,494,246, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,442,973,033.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 61,457,928 and 839,451, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (35,707,727 infections and 483,936 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,529,183 infections and 620,251 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (14,706,565), France (12,312,242), Russia (10,485,705), Turkey (10,045,658), Germany (7,570,361), Italy (7,554,344), Spain (7,457,300), Argentina (6,399,196) Iran (6,208,337) and Colombia (5,357,767), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (310,513), Mexico (300,334), Peru (203,067), the UK (150,712), Indonesia (144,136), Italy (139,265), Iran (131,915), Colombia (130,395), France (126,708), Argentina (117,543), Germany (114,127) and Ukraine (103,716).



