Nepal to close educational institutions till Jan 29 amid rise in COVID cases

Kathmandu :

In a statement, the ministry said that the decision has been made in line with the recommendation made by COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Center (CCMCC).





"Educational institutes will remain closed as per the recommendation of the CCMCC. The ministry will not take further decisions. We will issue a notice, accordingly," the ministry said. On Sunday, a meeting of the CCMCC recommended that the government close schools until January 29 keeping in mind the increasing cases of COVID-19.





The Nepalese government took the decision in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Nepal saw 1,167 new cases on Sunday.