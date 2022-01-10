Mon, Jan 10, 2022

Mexico reports first 3 cases of flurona

Published: Jan 10,202203:51 PM by IANS

Mexico has reported its first three cases of flurona, a double infection of Covid-19 and influenza, in the states of Nayarit and Jalisco, local health authorities.

Representative image
Mexico City:
In Nayarit, the flurona case was detected in a 28-year-old woman, according to the state's health secretary Jose Francisco Munguia Perez.

In Jalisco, another two cases were reported, said Alejandra Natali Vega Magana, head of the emerging and reemerging diseases diagnostic laboratory at the University of Guadalajara.

The two patients, she said, did not display serious symptoms, and "were treated on an outpatient basis", reports Xinhua news agency.

The official said that "flurona is not a novelty" as it had already "been registered in other countries in 2020".

Mexico has so far confirmed 4,113,789 Covid-19 cases and 300,303 deaths.

