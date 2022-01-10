Some 5,800 people detained in Kazakhstan riots

Astana :

"Currently, some 125 criminal cases have been initiated, around 5,800 people have been brought to the police, with a significant number of foreign nationals among them," the service said in a statement on Sunday after the operational headquarters' meeting held under the chairmanship of Tokayev.

The situation has been stabilised in all regions of the country, with the operation of utilities and life support systems being restored, it noted.

Tokayev, during the meeting, reiterated his determination to fully restore public order and security in the Central Asian country.

Violent protests sparked by fuel price hikes have been rocking Kazakhstan for several days, leading to multiple deaths and many injuries.

In response to the protests, Tokayev accepted the government's resignation on January 5 and has sought help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization to put an end to the mounting unrest.

The President has declared a day of national mourning on January 10 to commemorate the deceased.