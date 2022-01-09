Sun, Jan 09, 2022

Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests

Published: Jan 09,202206:10 PM by PTI

Kazakh authorities said earlier Sunday that 16 police or national guard had been killed. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.

Kazakhstan's health ministry said Sunday that 164 people have been killed in protests (Credit: AP)
Moscow:
Kazakhstan's health ministry says 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week.

The figures reported Sunday on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant rise from previous tallies. It is not clear if the deaths refer only to civilians or if law-enforcement deaths are included. Kazakh authorities said earlier Sunday that 16 police or national guard had been killed. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.

