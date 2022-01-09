Three killed as train hits vehicle in Pakistan's Punjab province

Islamabad :

One person was killed at the spot during the accident and two others were injured and died at the hospital, Xinhua reported citing sources. When the accident occurred, the train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Multan district.





Earlier in June, a major train collision had taken place in Pakistan's Sindh province which had killed at least 65 people. The death toll rose after rescuers pulled more bodies from a mangled bogie found crushed underneath an engine. The incident had occurred after the coaches of one train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the opposite track, where they were hit by another train, the Sir Syed Express.