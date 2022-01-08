Sat, Jan 08, 2022

Dozens of Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Published: Jan 08,202207:43 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank, medics said on Saturday.

Representative Image (Image Credit: IANS)
Representative Image (Image Credit: IANS)
Ramallah:
The clashes broke out near the West Bank city of Ramallah on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.
 
A local journalist was shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers and dozens of protesters fainted after inhaling the tear gas fired by the soldiers, medical sources said.
 
Separately, fierce clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers near the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, south and east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.
 
Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, told Xinhua that 15  protesters were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers, including three who were shot in the head by rubber-coated metal gunshots in Beita.
 
He added that 12 other Palestinians were shot and wounded by live ammunition and dozens of them inhaled tear gas during the clashes in Beit Dajan.
 
Beita and Beit Dajan have seen weekly protests against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the two villages and clashes with the Israeli soldiers.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations