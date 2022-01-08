Biden accepts Pelosi's invitation to give State of the Union speech on March 1

Washington :

Pelosi sent a letter to Biden on Friday, inviting him to give a speech and asking him to “share your vision of the State of the Union speech.” “The President accepted the Speaker of the House’s invitation to give a State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022,” Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling to Colorado with the President on Friday. The news reported by the CNN.





The State of the Union address is an annual ceremony in which the president presents their purpose and agenda at the beginning of the new year.





The State of the Union speech is from 1934 to January or February, so Biden’s speech on March 1 will be one month later than the time of a regular annual speech.





Biden may give a State of the Union address in March, giving him more time to try to achieve some of his legislative goals before talking to Congress, and the country reported CNN News.





In particular, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin shared concerns about certain provisions and said he was opposed to the Buildback Better Act.





According to the White House, the Build Back Better Framework sets climate goals, creates millions of high-income jobs, allows more Americans to join and stay in the workforce, and boosts the US economy. It’s about growing from bottom-up and middle-out.





In a statement, the White House said, “President Biden has promised to rebuild the country’s backbone, the middle class, so that everyone can now participate.





In April 2021, Biden made his first speech to Parliament as President. Since the address was in the middle of a pandemic, all COVID protocols were processed.



