Sikh taxi driver assaulted, his turban knocked off at US airport

New York :

In yet another case of suspected hate crime, an Indian-origin Sikh taxi driver in the US has been assaulted by an unidentified man, who knocked off his turban and also used expletives against him outside the JFK International Airport, according to a video on social media.





The undated 26-second video was uploaded by Navjot Pal Kaur on micro-blogging site Twitter on January 4, showing a man assaulting the Sikh taxi driver outside the airport. She said the video was shot by a bystander at the airport.





The person can be heard allegedly using expletives against the victim. He repeatedly hits and punches him and knocks off his turban.





It’s not enough to say that we need to fight AAPI hate. We actually need our elected officials to get involved with consequences for those who commit acts of violence against our community. @GregMeeksNYC@NYCMayor@AdrienneToYou@yuhline@rontkimpic.twitter.com/Dkk23lQw0g — Navjot Pal Kaur (@navjotpkaur) January 4, 2022





"This video was taken by a bystander at John F. Kennedy International Airport. I do not own the rights to this video. But I just wanted to highlight the fact that hatred continues to remain in our society and unfortunately I've seen Sikh cab drivers get assaulted again and again,” Ms Kaur tweeted.





Further details about the driver or the cause of the incident were not available