Bangladesh prevents unvaccinated students from attending school

Dhaka :

Bangladeshi Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam made the announcement, reports Xinhua news agency.He said steps are underway to bring all children under the coverage of vaccination in the country.Bangladesh started inoculating children aged between 12 and 17 last year.

If the pandemic situation worsens, the senior official said the government may also limit public transport to half capacity.Bangladesh is currently witnessing a surge of fresh Covid-19 cases.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the country reported 4,920 infections in the last seven days till Thursday morning.The country reported 1,140 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on Thursday, taking the total tally to 15,89,947 and the death toll to 28,097.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 last year and the highest number of 264 deaths twice on August 5 and August 10, respectively, last year.