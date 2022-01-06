Thousands of families receive assistance in Afghanistan: Unicef

Kabul :

"To keep children and women warm and meet their basic needs during this harsh winter Unicef Afghanistan distributed 5,000 blankets, 1,700 tarpaulin and 1,700 buckets to 1,700 most vulnerable families in Herat Province," the UN agency said on Twitter.

The statement came as snow covered most parts of the mountainous Asian country in recent days, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in mid-August 2021, the impoverished country has faced economic woes.