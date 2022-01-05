Talk of deal with Nawaz Sharif 'baseless speculation': Pak ISPR

Islamabad :

The Director-General of Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, has categorically rejected the impression that there is "a deal" in the works with former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.





"I will only say this about the issue, that it is all baseless speculation," he said.

"If someone speaks about such a matter, I would request you to ask them who is striking a deal. What are the specifics? What is the evidence that someone is out to make a deal," Iftikhar asked.

He said there is no such thing going on and reiterated that if someone does talk of it, they must be asked for details.

"In my understanding, and I am very clear on that, this is all absolutely baseless speculation and the lesser we discuss it, the better it is for the country," he added, the report said.

He also maintained that there is no trouble afoot when it comes to civil-military relations.

"I say this time and again that the armed forces are a subservient institution to the government of Pakistan and work in accordance with its directives," he said, the report said.

"That is it. There is nothing more to it. And one must avoid any speculation on this," the military spokesperson said, adding: "Keep the establishment out of it (such debates) and don't argue about this."