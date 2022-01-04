6.3-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning

Tokyo :

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Ogasawara Islands on Tuesday, authorities said, adding that no tsunami warning was issued.





According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor struck at 6.09 a.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 27.1 degrees north and a longitude of 142.5 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged five in some parts of Ogasawara Islands on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.