Tue, Jan 04, 2022

Lebanese president urges vaccination amid surge in Covid cases

Published: Jan 04,202208:56 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The country has seen a surge in cases as a large number of Lebanese expatriates returned during the season of Christmas and the New Year.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun. File photo
Lebanese President Michel Aoun. File photo
Beirut:
Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday urged the citizens and residents in the country to get vaccinated against Covid-19, a statement by Lebanon's Presidency said. 

Aoun called on people to respond to the vaccination campaigns organised by the Health Ministry in various regions, Xinhua news agency reported citing officials. 

"We have noticed a remarkable increase in infections among unvaccinated people especially," the president said. 

The country has seen a surge in cases as a large number of Lebanese expatriates returned during the season of Christmas and the New Year. 

The caseload of Covid-19 in Lebanon reached 732,733, while the death toll stood at 9,154. Only 36 per cent of the population have received both shots.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations