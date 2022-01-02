Myanmar extends entry restrictions

Yangon :

Myanmar's Foreign Ministry has announced the extension of entry restrictions for travellers to January 31 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





The extension was made to continue its effective response to prevent the risks of import and spread of the virus, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry statement as saying.

Until the end of January, the issuance of all types of visas and visa exemption services will also be suspended.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased 530,946 in the Southeast Asian country after 112 additional people were infected in the last 24 hours.

Four more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus fatality toll to 19,272.