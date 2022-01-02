South Korea's Covid vax pass to be applied with 6-month validity period

Seoul :

Proof of vaccination required for access to multiuse facilities across South Korea will be valid only for six months after the primary series or booster doses starting from Monday, health authorities said on Sunday as they seek to stem the latest upsurge in Covid cases.





Under the tightened measure, those who completed the primary series on July 6 last year or before will not be allowed to use those facilities starting Monday if they are not administered with a booster shot, Yonhap News Agency quoted the officials as saying.

The so-called vaccine pass is required for people to enter restaurants, cafes, theatres, cram schools and other indoor multipurpose facilities.

The measure will be applied to department stores and large discount store chains January 10. Unvaccinated people should present negative Covid-19 test results that were issued within 48 hours in a bid to use such facilities.

The government plans to adopt the pass system for youths in March after a one-month grace period.

The vaccine pass rules will be implemented with a seven-day grace period.

The government plans to impose a fine or take administrative actions against violators starting January 10. The move comes as South Korea is struggling to stem the Covid resurgence and the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

The country added 3,833 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total caseload to 639,083. It reported 93 more Omicron variant cases, bringing the total to 1,207.