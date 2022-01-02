China reports 131 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Beijing :

Of the new local cases, 123 were reported in the province of Shaanxi, seven in Zhejiang, and one in Henan, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.





Also reported were 60 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission. Earlier on Wednesday, in sweeping restrictions, China locked down the entire 13 million residents of Xi'an city after the COVID-19 cluster was found in the area. Meanwhile, netizens are facing all sorts of difficulties including non-availability of food in their houses, financial difficulties due to no work in Xi'an city.